Man arrested in double killing during Super Bowl weekend in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An alleged gunman accused of opening fire in downtown San Jose during Super Bowl weekend, killing two men, has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Arrest details
What we know:
Aaron Anthony Ocampo, 24, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the Feb. 8 killings. Authorities said he self-surrendered.
Shooting details
Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 8 to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.
The victims were identified as Raymond Patrick Aguirre and Nickolas Amador-Banuelos.
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Investigation timeline
Dig deeper:
During the early stages of the investigation, Ocampo was identified as a suspect and booked into jail on suspicion of homicide. He was later released pending further investigation.
As the investigation continued, officers obtained a warrant for his arrest on manslaughter charges.
Ongoing investigation
Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the double killing.
The Source: San Jose Police Department