Man arrested in double killing during Super Bowl weekend in San Jose

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The Brief A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown San Jose during Super Bowl weekend that left two men dead. Police say Aaron Anthony Ocampo self-surrendered Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter in the Feb. 8 killings. Authorities continue to investigate the motive, and the victims have not yet been identified.



An alleged gunman accused of opening fire in downtown San Jose during Super Bowl weekend, killing two men, has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Arrest details

What we know:

Aaron Anthony Ocampo, 24, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the Feb. 8 killings. Authorities said he self-surrendered.

Shooting details

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 8 to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.

The victims were identified as Raymond Patrick Aguirre and Nickolas Amador-Banuelos.

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Investigation timeline

Dig deeper:

During the early stages of the investigation, Ocampo was identified as a suspect and booked into jail on suspicion of homicide. He was later released pending further investigation.

As the investigation continued, officers obtained a warrant for his arrest on manslaughter charges.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the double killing.