2 men shot, killed in downtown San Jose; investigation underway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two men were fatally shot in San Jose early Sunday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings.
What we know:
San Jose Police Department officers were called about 2:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio on reports of the shooting and found the two men injured at the scene, according to a department statement.
Medics were called to the scene and provided the victims with aid, but they both died of their wounds at the scene.
What we don't know:
Their names were not released.
SJPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Authorities said the shooting was an "isolated incident," but no further details were released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to contact SJPD Detective Sergeant Taylor #4257, Detective Van Brande #4542, or Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email at: 4257@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
Police noted the killings mark San Jose’s second and third homicides of the year.
The Source: San Jose Police Department