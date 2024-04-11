Man arrested for alleged rape near North Concord BART station

article

Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of rape and robbery Monday evening after he allegedly attacked a woman as she walked home from the North Concord BART station.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged 40-year-old Larry Ridge Jr., of Berkeley, with three felony counts of forcible rape, assault, and robbery.

Prosecutors said the victim was walking on the trail along Port Chicago Highway around 6:30 p.m. when she was allegedly attacked. Ridge allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and proceeded to rape her, authorities said.

The woman fought back until Ridge eventually fled toward the BART station. He also grabbed the victim's purse and stole her cellphone and wallet, before ditching the purse as he ran toward the BART station.

Someone on a bicycle stopped and helped the victim. They went back to the BART station where a station agent called police.

When officers arrived at the station, they were able to locate and detain Ridge on a BART train. He was placed under arrest after the victim and witness identified him as the assailant.

"It was very brazen and unusual," said Concord Police Lt. Mark Robison, addressing the time and location of the attack.

Ridge was convicted of murder in 2005. Robison said Ridge isn't currently on probation or parole but was arrested two weeks ago in San Mateo County on suspicion of sexual battery.

Ridge is still being held in county jail in Martinez.

Bay City News contributed to this report.