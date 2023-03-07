Man arrested for secretly recording women's changing room at Pacifica clothing store, police say

article

Pacifica police arrested a man on Tuesday for secretly recording women and an 11-year-old girl while they were in the changing room of a clothing store, officials say.

The incident happened Jan. 22. Police officers responded to the unnamed clothing store on a report of a man secretly recording in the women's changing room. The man fled before police arrived.

A detailed description of the suspect was provided to police by witnesses. Store employees provided access to security cameras to help with the police investigation.

A police press release says detectives linked the suspect, Rene Alexander Gonzalez-Lovato, 37, of San Francisco, to previous similar incidents in San Francisco and Pacifica. His home was searched after law enforcement obtained a warrant and evidence was seized from his electronic devices.

A case seeking criminal charges was placed before the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Gonzalez-Lovato was arrested and has been booked into San Mateo County Jail. He faces three charges of video recording or photographing a subject in a bedroom, or bathroom, or other place without consent.

