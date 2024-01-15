Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of nanny in Pleasant Hill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rape a woman while she was with a child in Pleasant Hill on Thursday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

PHPD tells KTVU that they began receiving calls about a man, later identified as 26-year-old Joshua Downs, who was "going around acting strange."

This is a photo of the alleged suspect, Joshua Downs, shared with KTVU.

Police did not share how the incident began, only that a female victim reported that she had been attacked by a man. Officers said the woman was very "shaken up" by the attack. The victim, who was not named, was interviewed with the help of a translator in Pleasant Hill. A viewer who asked to remain anonymous tells KTVU that the woman is a nanny who was with a child at the time of the attack.

Downs was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, and he is being held on $250,000 bail. He could face charges of attempted rape, sexual battery, child abuse and indecent exposure.

This story is developing. Please check back in with KTVU for updates.