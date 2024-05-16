Man arrested on suspicion of killing 2-year-old at Clearlake party

A man suspected of killing a two-year-old child in Clearlake was arrested on Thursday morning, the Sonoma County Sheriff Department confirmed.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at a party on the 14000 block of Uhl Avenue on Mar. 23. Police say the shooter then fled the scene.

Fernando Lugo-Garcia was identified as the suspected shooter in the case, and investigators put out a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested by SCS deputies and booked into Lake County Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several firearms offences, police said.

The Clearlake Police Department worked with the sheriff's Violent Crime Investigations Unit to develop a plan to locate Lugo-Garcia. Law enforcement has had previous run-ins with Lugo-Garcia due to alleged gang activity.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to contact Clearlake Police at 707-994-8251.