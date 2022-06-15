Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder in Rodeo

By Katy St. Clair
Contra Costa County
Bay City News
RODEO, Calif. - Authorities have arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of a man in Rodeo on Tuesday evening that led to a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents while the suspect was at large, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.  

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at 5:11 p.m. in the area of Mariposa Street between California Street and Dempsey Way. Upon arrival, deputies found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics declared the man, Vinson Bragg, dead at the scene.  

Another person at the scene had apparently suffered injuries from a fall and was transported to a hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.  

Authorities established a perimeter to try to locate the suspect. Residents in the area were told to shelter in place as deputies searched; they located the suspect, Joseph Gladney, 23, hiding in the backyard of a nearby home and he was taken into custody, sheriff's officials said.  

Gladney was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, with bail set at $2 million.  

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or through dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can also be emailed to ]tips@cccounty.us.  
  
  
  
 