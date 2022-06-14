Sheriff's office investigating homicide in Rodeo; suspect in custody following shelter-in-place

article

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Rodeo, Tuesday evening.

Jimmy Lee, a spokesman from the sheriff's office said the suspect is in custody and that they would have more details on Wednesday. Residents in Rodeo were asked to shelter-in-place in the area of 333 Vallejo Avenue and 1223 Mariposa Avenue at around 6:16 p.m.

"Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," the alert said. The order was lifted shortly after 8 p.m.

No further information was immediately available. We will update this story when we have more details.