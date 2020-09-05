Man arrested on suspicion of several attempted burglaries in South San Francisco

article

A Sacramento man was arrested Thursday in South San Francisco on suspicion of multiple attempted burglaries, police said.

Officers responded to a call of an attempted burglary at a residence on Arlington Drive in the Winston Manor Park neighborhood of South San Francisco.

The 63-year-old resident told officers that he went outside to investigate noises at the rear of his home, where he found a man attempting to enter the residence via a rear bathroom window.

The resident called police after confronting the suspect, who fled the scene.

Officers and detectives quickly found and arrested a suspect a short distance from the residence.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Sacramento resident Damian Goodwin.

Officers and detectives found that Goodwin was on probation for weapons violations, was in possession of a device used to ingest illegal narcotics, and had several hours earlier attempted to burglarize another residence.

In his alleged previous attempted burglary, the suspect had entered the residence of a 90-year-old man, but fled after being confronted by the elderly man's caretaker.

Goodwin was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.