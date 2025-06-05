Man arrested in Vallejo double killing
article
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Vallejo that also left a third person critically injured.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. last Monday near Sacramento Street and Daniels Avenue, according to authorities.
1 victim survived
What we know:
Police said 45-year-old Eddie Charles Sample, of Vallejo, shot three people, killing two of them at the scene.
The third victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is not known.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
Sample was arrested Wednesday in San Francisco on suspicion of murder.
The Source: Vallejo Police Department