Man arrives at hospital but dies after being shot in Oakland

A man got himself to the hospital after being shot early Friday morning but ended up dying, Oakland police said.

Officer Darryl Rodgers said police were called out to the 2300 block of East 20th Street about 2:30 a.m. but when they got there, couldn't find anyone who had been struck by gunfire.

A short time later, a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. And he ended up succumbing to his injuries.

Police determined he had been the one shot earlier on East 20th Street.

No further information was released.

The East Bay Times reported this is the 47th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIPLINE AT (510) 238-7950.