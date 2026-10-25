Man barricades in San Jose home after allegedly attacking neighbor with machete

The Brief The San Jose Police Department told KTVU that officers responded just after 9:05 a.m. to the 1800 block of Naples Drive on reports of a "disturbance involving a weapon." The suspect assaulted his neighbor with the machete before fleeing back into his home and refusing orders from police to come back out. The suspect was arrested by about 4:20 p.m.



San Jose police on Sunday afternoon were attempting to negotiate a surrender with a man who barricaded himself inside a home after allegedly attacking his neighbor with a machete.

Man attacks neighbor

Dig deeper:

The San Jose Police Department told KTVU that officers responded just after 9:05 a.m. to the 1800 block of Naples Drive on reports of a "disturbance involving a weapon."

The SJPD said a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect assaulted his neighbor with the machete before fleeing back into his home and refusing orders from police to come back out.

What's next:

The neighbor was taken to hospital for treatment, though the extent of their injuries was not known.

Police told KTVU that officers were able to take the suspect into custody by about 4:20 p.m., though an investigation into the alleged attack was ongoing.