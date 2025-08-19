Man charged in 2015 Bayview drive-by shooting that killed 2

article

Authorities have charged a man in connection with a drive-by shooting a decade ago that left two people dead in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood.

Suspect allegedly fired deadly shots from truck

What we know:

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said 34-year-old Anthony James Tyree, also known as Dot Diggla or Dot, is accused of carrying out the fatal shooting on Jan. 27, 2015.

Prosecutors said Tyree was allegedly a passenger in a Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound on Ingalls Street just after 4 p.m.

The truck began to overtake a black Infiniti when Tyree and another passenger allegedly opened fire on the vehicle.

One of the victims was standing outside

Dig deeper:

Bullets struck the Infiniti’s driver and killed the passenger, prosecutors said. A stray round also killed a woman who was standing outside her home nearby with her family.

Authorities have not said what led them to identify Tyree as the alleged gunman.

He was arrested Monday and remains in jail on two counts of murder.