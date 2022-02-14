DUI suspect charged with killing former KTVU news director Fred Zehnder

An alleged drunk driver was charged with the death of former KTVU news director Fred Zehnder in Alameda.

Michael Alexander Williams, 31, was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

On the night of June 27, 2021, Zehnder, 87, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Walnut Street when he was struck and killed by a truck driven by Williams.

Authorities said Williams had a blood-alcohol level of .15% after having four whisky shots and four beers.

Officers said Williams stayed at the scene after the fatal crash.

Zehnder was a longtime fixture at KTVU. Current and former employees credited him for giving them a shot at their dream job, whether they were in front of the camera or working behind the scenes.

Zehnder left KTVU in 1999, after 21 years of working to build the station into a news destination.

Veteran journalists remembered Zehnder for his spot-on judgment and gentle demeanor.

"He truly made that station what it is. All the people that you see on the air, that you once upon a time respected, or still respect now, thank Fred for them. Fred hired them. Fred molded them. Fred was that newsroom," said former KTVU political editor Randy Shandobil.

Traffic reporter Sal Castaneda said Zehnder was instrumental in helping him transition from radio to television, giving him a chance on a new show at the time, called, ‘Mornings on Two’.

"He basically gave me my shot, and I wanted to, over the years make sure that I was doing stuff that he thought was cool and as it turns out, he was happy with what I was doing and he was a mentor," said Castaneda.

When he retired, Zehnder was still dedicated to journalism, heading up two local newspapers, the San Leandro Times and Castro Valley Forum.