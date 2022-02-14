Expand / Collapse search

DUI suspect charged with killing former KTVU news director Fred Zehnder

By and KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Fred Zehnder, longtime KTVU news director, remembered as instrumental to building station's legacy

The Bay Area news community and especially KTVU are mourning the loss of Fred Zehnder. As longtime news director, he was a fixture at the station and gave many in front of the camera and behind the scenes their start at their dream job. Zehnder died in a suspected DUI crash where he was struck as a pedestrian. His impact is still being felt at Channel 2. He was 87.

ALAMEDA, Calif. - An alleged drunk driver was charged with the death of former KTVU news director Fred Zehnder in Alameda.

Michael Alexander Williams, 31, was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. 

On the night of June 27, 2021, Zehnder, 87, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Walnut Street when he was struck and killed by a truck driven by Williams.

Authorities said Williams had a blood-alcohol level of .15% after having four whisky shots and four beers.

Officers said Williams stayed at the scene after the fatal crash.

The legacy of longtime KTVU news director Fred Zehnder lives on

The sudden loss of Fred Zehnder, KTVU's news director of 21 years, is being felt throughout the Bay Area news world and beyond. His contributions have left a lasting impact on KTVU.

Zehnder was a longtime fixture at KTVU. Current and former employees credited him for giving them a shot at their dream job, whether they were in front of the camera or working behind the scenes. 

Zehnder left KTVU in 1999, after 21 years of working to build the station into a news destination. 

Veteran journalists remembered Zehnder for his spot-on judgment and gentle demeanor.

"He truly made that station what it is. All the people that you see on the air, that you once upon a time respected, or still respect now, thank Fred for them. Fred hired them. Fred molded them. Fred was that newsroom," said former KTVU political editor Randy Shandobil.

Traffic reporter Sal Castaneda said Zehnder was instrumental in helping him transition from radio to television, giving him a chance on a new show at the time, called, ‘Mornings on Two’. 

"He basically gave me my shot, and I wanted to, over the years make sure that I was doing stuff that he thought was cool and as it turns out, he was happy with what I was doing and he was a mentor," said Castaneda.

When he retired, Zehnder was still dedicated to journalism, heading up two local newspapers, the San Leandro Times and Castro Valley Forum.