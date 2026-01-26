Man charged with triple murder from drug shootout at Oakland market

article

The Brief Darrell Tatmon arrested and charged with triple murder in shootout at East Oakland market. Violence tied to dispute over botched marijuana deal. If convicted, defendant could face life in prison without parole.



A suspect has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in a drug-related shootout at an East Oakland market that killed two brothers and an innocent bystander, court records show.

Darrell Tatmon, 40, was charged Monday in Alameda County Superior Court in the deadly triple shooting Jan. 3 at Sky Market at 85th Avenue and International Boulevard. He was also charged with the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could send him to live in prison without parole if he's convicted.

Victims were two brothers and innocent bystander

What we know:

The victims who died were identified as brothers Luis Valdez-Gomez and Kevin Andrew Valdez-Gomez.

A third victim, Miguel Ramirez, 54, who was a customer at the store, was caught in the crossfire, authorities said.

In court records, Oakland police said the violence was the result of a botched marijuana deal. The brothers were captured on surveillance video buying marijuana from a drug dealer, police said.

Wild shootout caught on video

A physical altercation erupted, with Tatmon punching Kevin Valdez-Gomez in the face when the victim wasn't looking, authorities said, citing video surveillance.

Tatmon then pulled out a handgun, which prompted Kevin to brandish a handgun of his own and fire a shot in Tatmon's direction, authorities said.

Kevin then began fighting with Angelo Pharr, 37, an alleged associate of the drug dealer, police said.

Pharr disarmed Kevin and then pistol-whipped him before running off, authorities said. It was at this point that the innocent victim, Ramirez, was shot during a fusillade of gunfire from within the market, police said. Ramirez died at a hospital.

Pharrr was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Tatmon shot and killed Luis as the victim tried to leave the store, police said. The suspect then waited for Kevin to exit the market and shot him in the head and chest while he was on the ground, authorities said.

What started the initial altercation was unclear, but police said audio indicates Tatmon felt the brothers had disrespected him and derided them as "millennials," police said in court records.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter.