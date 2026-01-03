3 fatally wounded in early morning Oakland shooting

article

The Brief Oakland Police Department officers were sent just after 3 a.m. to the 8400 block of International Boulevard to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Two victims died at the scene, while the third died at a hospital. The killings mark Oakland's third, fourth and fifth recorded homicides of the year.



Three people were fatally shot in Oakland early on Saturday, and police are investigating the circumstances of the killings.

What we know:

Oakland Police Department officers were sent just after 3 a.m. to the 8400 block of International Boulevard to investigate a ShotSpotter activation and found the three victims injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was taken to a hospital, where they succumbed to their wounds.

The victims’ names were not released pending notification of their next of kin.

An investigation into the shootings is ongoing, and no suspect information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department tip line at 510-238-7950.

By the numbers:

The killings mark Oakland's third, fourth and fifth recorded homicides of the year.