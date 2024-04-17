Man charged with fatal 2022 hit-and-run in Fruitvale District

A man accused of a fatal hit-and-run collision with a 72-year-old pedestrian in Oakland in 2022 has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Emelia Martinez Roa was walking on International Boulevard in the Fruitvale District on May 31, 2022 when she was struck by a car and killed.

Prosecutors believe that suspect Jose Perez was driving a stolen vehicle when he allegedly struck Roa and fled the scene without stopping to help or call for aid.

Perez has been charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving. Prosecutors have also added enhancements for prior convictions and "violence or bodily harm," the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned on April 25. If convicted, he is facing up to six years in state prison.

