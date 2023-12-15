Man chased, robbed at gunpoint before flipping car over in Oakland

A man's car flipped over along Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland on Friday morning after he was being chased by suspects in an armed robbery.

Oakland police officer Rosalia Lopez said the report came in about 6:30 a.m.

The man who was robbed told police that he was in the 800 block of International Boulevard when drivers in three cars began to follow him and chased him to the 2800 block of Lakeshore Avenue, causing him to roll over, police said.

Someone with a gun got out of a car and took the man's personal belongings before getting away, police said.

The man heard gunshots as they drove away but was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.