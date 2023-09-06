Man dead, woman critically injured in domestic dispute, Oakley police say

A man was shot to death and a woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Oakley after an apparent domestic dispute, police said.

A woman who lives in the 1700 block of Pecan Court didn't show up for work and Oakley police were called. During a welfare check, police said no one answered her door, nor did they see anything suspicious inside.

Less than an hour later, a neighbor who knew the occupants went to the house and saw two people inside and called police when they saw the woman appeared to be in distress.

Officers arrived and entered the house, finding the man shot to death and a woman shot and badly injured.

Medics took the woman to a hospital with what police said were "critical" injuries.

Police aren't releasing the name of the man who died until his next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can contact Oakley police at (925) 625-8855.