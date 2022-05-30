Man dead, woman injured in hang-gliding accident at Milpitas park

A man was killed Monday and a woman was injured after a hang-gliding accident at a Milpitas park.

The incident was reported around noon at Ed R. Levin County Park.

Authorities said the pair were on a tandem hang-gliding flight when they crashed on Monument Peak, which is located within Ed R. Levin County Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman he was flying with was critically injured. She was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in San Jose.

The 2,500 ft Monument Peak is a popular spot for hang-gliding and paragliding. However, the terrain was difficult for first responders to navigate

"The terrain is very rugged. It's a single lane road in order to get up to that location. It provided some challenges for our equipment and personnel to get up there and make patient contact," said Galahad Zamora, battalion chief for the Milpitas Fire Department.

Editor's note: It was previously reported that a third victim was also wounded. It is confirmed that there were only two victims involved in the accident.