Man destroys youth art in Palo Alto, spray paints ‘MAGA’

Police in Palo Alto are investigating the vandalism of social justice posters created by young artists.

Video taken over the weekend shows an unidentified man spray painting 'MAGA' and other messages over the artwork, as well as shouting, "Fund the police."

The incident was captured Saturday morning on University Avenue.

The artists created the posters to support the Black Lives Matter movement. The video, recorded by a local resident, also shows the man shouting "Patriots lives matter." He also claims the posters were related to Chinese death camps and were anti-Trump.