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Man dies after falling from sidewalk, making contact with San Francisco Muni bus

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Published  March 24, 2026 1:22pm PDT
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The Brief

    • A man died Tuesday morning after falling from a sidewalk and making contact with a Muni bus in San Francisco, according to transit officials.
    • The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. on Geary Boulevard near Kearny Street, and the man later died at a hospital.
    • Authorities are investigating and have not yet clarified whether the victim was struck by the bus or if the vehicle was moving.

SAN FRANCISCO - A man died Tuesday morning after falling from a sidewalk and making contact with a Muni bus, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Incident details

What we know:

The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. as a 38 Geary bus was traveling west on Geary Boulevard near Kearny Street. A pedestrian fell from the sidewalk and made contact with the bus, the agency said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The San Francisco Police Department said they responded to the scene immediately and discovered the injured pedestrian.  

Police said as part of their preliminary investigation, they found the pedestrian fell into the roadway as the bus was passing and then they were struck by the bus. 

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Agency response

What they're saying:

"Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family," SFMTA said in a post on X. "Safety remains our top priority at the SFMTA. The agency is cooperating fully with the San Francisco Police Department, which is leading the investigation."

Investigation underway

What's next:

Authorities are investigating the incident and have not yet determined the cause of the man's fall. 

The Muni bus operator stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The operator is also undergoing drug and alcohol testing and has been placed on non-driving status pending the results of the investigation. Officials said this is standard protocol following on-the-job accidents and does not indicate fault. 

The Source: San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, SFPD 

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