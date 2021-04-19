Man dies in Alameda police custody after they attempt to detain him

article

A man died in Alameda Police Department's custody on Monday, officials say.

Police said at 10:45 a.m. they responded to two separate calls of a man who appeared to be under the influence and for the suspect in a possible theft.

The unnamed man was found on the 800 block of Oak Street. Police said they attempted to detain the person and that a struggle ensued. Police said the man had a "medical emergency."

No specifics were given, but police said they called for the fire department after they attempted to render aid. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police posted about the death investigation on social media shortly after 1 p.m. and had asked the public to stay clear of the area.

The police department is asking the Alameda County Sheriff's Department to conduct an independent investigation of the death. Meanwhile, Alameda County District Attorney's office will conduct its own parallel independent investigation.

There were no further details immediately available.