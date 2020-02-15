Man dies in Brentwood solo vehicle crash

A man died Saturday night when the car he was driving struck a tree along Fairview Avenue between Central Boulevard and San Jose Avenue, north of Balfour Road, Brentwood police said.

The solo-vehicle accident occurred about 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information about the accident or the victim was immediately available. Police say Fairview Avenue will be closed for several hours while the accident scene is investigated.

