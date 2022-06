A man has died in connection with a grass fire in Petaluma.

The blaze, named the Roblar Fire, started about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a rural area. Smoke from the fire could be seen across Petaluma and Cotati-Rohnert Park.

After burning 63 acres, the fire is now fully contained.

Officials aren't saying yet how the man died. Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.