Man dies of gunshot wound in Oakland, police say

One man died early Monday morning from a gunshot wound, Oakland police said.

Police were called out to the 1200 block of 88th Avenue just after 6:30 a.m., police spokesman Paul Chambers said.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and he died, despite efforts from firefighters and paramedics, Chambers said.

Homicide investigators are now trying to figure out what happened and who did it.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.