Man dies of injuries from Oakland barbershop shooting, another victim in critical condition

A San Leandro man died on Monday following a shooting at an Oakland barbershop over the weekend.

Oakland's chief of police on Monday visited two neighborhoods that experienced violent crime over the weekend.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong said it's important to see how neighbors are reacting and to let them know that police investigators are working on these cases.

"It's important that people know that I'm on the ground. It's important that people know that I'm cognizant of what's happening in our community. I have tremendous amount of concern," Armstrong said.

One incident was a shooting that happened near Telegraph Avenue and 19th Street. A man was killed and two women were injured.

The other was a shooting Saturday at Extravagant Grooming Lounge on College Avenue, near Broadway. Police said two people entered the barbershop during business hours and fired multiple rounds.

One adult male victim from San Leandro was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition, but died on Monday from his injuries. Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Another adult-male victim of the barbershop shooting, a Richmond resident, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said he is listed in critical condition.

Chief Armstrong said he plans to hold a news conference on Thursday to address the department's plans to try to reduce violent crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Bay City News contributed to this report.