Man dies in SJ solo crash on Easter Sunday morning

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The Brief A San Jose Police Department sergeant on patrol in the area of Capitol Expressway and Cunningham Avenue on Sunday "heard a collision." The sergeant found a wrecked 2010 Toyota Camry burning against the center median of the expressway, with the driver struck inside. Emergency responders doused the fire and pulled the driver from the car, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.



A man died when he crashed his car off of a San Jose highway early on Easter Sunday.

What we know:

A San Jose Police Department sergeant on patrol in the area of Capitol Expressway and Cunningham Avenue on Sunday "heard a collision" just before 2 a.m., according to a department statement.

The sergeant found a wrecked 2010 Toyota Camry burning against the center median of the expressway, with the driver struck inside.

Emergency responders doused the fire and pulled the driver from the car, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity was not released, but authorities noted he was a man.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the Camry – which was occupied solely by the driver – was traveling south on Capitol Expressway "at a high rate of speed" when, for unknown reasons, the car crashed into construction safety barriers in the center median.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The SJPD noted the driver’s death marks the city’s 11th fatal crash and 11th traffic death of 2026.