Man, dog die after apartment fire in Brentwood

A neighbor jumped in to help to put the flames that broke out at a home at an apartment complex along the 200 block of Nancy Street in Brentwood just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. A man and a dog did not survive.

"Looked out, said look outside and see if this is a barbecue and I said, ‘Oh my god!’ and I said call 911," said Lupe Carrul, who lives in the adjoining unit that burned. "I ran out here and there were just a little bit of flames out here. I called the police. Luckily there were already other people calling the police and I got my family out safe."

East Contra Costa Fire and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District response teams rushed to the scene to find thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Emergency crews eventually made their way into the unit, found two men, and began to perform CPR, which was not successful on one of them.

The other was revived and taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, but the extent of his condition was unknown said East Contra Costa Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.

A dog that was found inside the home did not survive.

Aubert went on to say that the apartment where the fire did not affect the two adjoining units located on opposite sides was because of the building’s construction.

While the investigation into what sparked the flames continues, fire officials are using the tragedy as an opportunity to remind all residents to double-check their smoke detectors because it’s the one thing that can serve as an early warning system and possibly save your life.