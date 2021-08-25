Expand / Collapse search

Man driving ATV in Antioch dies following crash with other vehicle

By Dan McMenamin
Antioch
Bay City News
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 39-year-old man died in a crash with another vehicle while riding an all-terrain vehicle on a street in Antioch early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a crash reported on Wilbur Avenue near Viera Avenue and found the ATV driver. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. 

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The Contra Costa County coroner's office has not released the name of the man who died. 

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.