Man fatally shot in Berkeley, police seeking suspect

A man was found fatally shot in Berkeley late Monday night, a police spokesman said. Officers responded at 11:34 p.m. to a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding in the area of Dwight Way and Valley Street, Berkeley police Officer Byron White said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found fatally shot. No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Berkeley police homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.