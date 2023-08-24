Man fatally shot in Oakland homeless encampment

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at a homeless encampment beneath a freeway in Oakland on Thursday morning.

Officers for the California Highway Patrol received a notification at approximately 2:45 a.m. of a possible shooting at Telegraph Avenue and 34th Street, situated beneath Interstate 580.

Officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was not identified by authorities.

Because the shooting happened on state property, CHP detectives were summoned to oversee the investigation.

No additional details were disclosed about the events leading up to the incident, nor have there been information on arrests.