article

Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County.

The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre.

Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of Francisco and Scott streets.

Police have not said what led up to the deadly shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.