Man fatally stabbed on BART in San Francisco

A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the BART station in San Francisco at 24th and Mission streets, the police chief said.

BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said that surveillance cameras show two men arguing near the elevator about 1:40 p.m. before one man stabbed another.

The man who was stabbed walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform, officials said.

BART staff tried to help the victim, but he ultimately died.

The suspect fled the area.

BART has experienced a spate of violent acts in the past few days.

On Friday, a man was wounded in a shooting onboard a BART train in Oakland, taken to Highland Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

And the week before, a BART passenger said she was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning.