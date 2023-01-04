Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
9
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police

By KTVU staff
Published 
UC Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
article

People's Park in Berkeley. Photo via google maps

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.

People who knew him told Berkeleyside he lived in Berkeley and People’s Park off and on for over 15 years and that he and one other sibling grew up in Berkeley.

KTVU reached out to the coroner's office for the man's identity, but they said they are still working to notify family.

Another man died in the park a few months ago. A former UC Davis student and park occupant, Tyler Cary, was found dead in November.

Tyler Cary died in People's Park on Nov. 4, according to Berkeleyside. Photo credit: Legacy obituary

Cary's family said he received a Masters in Physics in 2014 and was working as a teaching and research assistant. He loved long-distant running and playing the saxophone, they said.

"He enjoyed family vacations on Long Beach Island with his extended family, attending live stand-up comedy and traveling to new places," wrote his family in his obituary. "The last few years were difficult ones as he struggled with addiction and mental health issues."