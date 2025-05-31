Man found dead in Petaluma; investigation underway

article

A man was found dead in Petaluma on Saturday, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Petaluma Police Department officers were called just before 6:35 a.m. to the area of Grouse Lane and Quail Drive, near La Tercera Park, on reports of an unresponsive person down next to a parked car and found the man lying in the street, according to a department statement.

Petaluma Fire Department units pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

PPD detectives were called to the scene to investigate the man’s death, during which Grouse Lane between Quail Drive and Ivy Lane was temporarily blocked to traffic.

Investigators have yet to determine a cause of the man’s death, though the police department noted his death "was not suspicious" and "there were no obvious signs of foul play."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the man’s death was asked to contact PPD Officer Adam Wirtz at AWirtz@cityofpetaluma.org, or to call the department non-emergency contact number at 707-778-4372.

The Source: Petaluma Police Department