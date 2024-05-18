Man found on Antioch sidewalk victim of homicide: police

A man whose body was found on an Antioch sidewalk Wednesday was a victim of homicide, police said Friday.

That conclusion followed an investigation and an autopsy of the victim, Raheem Coe, police said in a press release Friday.

Coe, 48, frequented the 2200 block of Country Hills, where his body was discovered, police said.

Officers found the body at about 7:19 a.m. Wednesday after a report that a man was down on the sidewalk and possibly needed medical attention.

Antioch police detectives are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who drove through the area and has dash camera video is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or



