Man killed in San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

A man was shot and killed in a shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Thursday, police said.

The victim was shot around 6:10 p.m. outside Starlight Market on Ellis and Jones streets, according to a friend who spoke to KTVU on Thursday, but did not want to be identified.

The friend told KTVU that he believed the shooting was an unfortunate case of mistaken identity.

"My other friend forgot the black cherries, so we went back into the store to get the black cherries, and on our way out, the one who got shot called us back, but somebody behind us told us not to turn around, and that's when we heard the gun go off," the friend said.

A video shared on social media (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised) shows a witness saying the victim was walking outside the store when someone put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

As a crowd formed around the scene, police officers arrived seconds later, the video shows. A voice is heard on camera telling the officers the suspect has since run off.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

The San Francisco Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to contact the department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.