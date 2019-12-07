Man grabs $120,000 banana duct taped to wall in art project and eats it

article

A banana that was duct taped to a wall in an art gallery -- a "work of art" that had already sold for $120,000 -- was taken down and eaten by a man on Saturday.

The banana at Art Basel in Miami, Florida, was brown and aging when a man named David Datuna walked up, pulled it down, peeled it and ate it, TMZ reported.

Datuna was escorted by security to a private room, though he said he was not arrested.

The work of art was created by Maurizio Cattelan. It had been purchased by an art collector in France.

This story was reported from Chicago.