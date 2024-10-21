Man granted release after 20-year prison term stuck in Santa Clara County custody because of red tape

The NAACP in San Jose is planning to hold a news conference on Monday to call for the immediate release of a man held in Santa Clara County Jail.

Last week, a judge granted Carlos Harris release from prison after reducing his sentence by five years, saying that he had already served enough time behind bars.

Harris had been in prison for 20 years for robbery and attempted murder.

It's now been days since he was set to be released, and Harris remains in custody.

Harris told KTVU last week by phone that he was still behind bars.

"I don't know what to do," he said. "I don't know when I'm getting out."

His cousin, Aisha Hampton, is really upset.

"We are just really feeling like he’s being illegally detained at this time," she said. "He should’ve been home last Thursday."



According to a county official, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation still needs to process Harris' release before the county can release him.

They said the CDCR is requesting the original court order from the judge, which Harris’ family believes could take days or longer.

