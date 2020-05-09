Man hit by BART train in Berkeley hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

article

A man hit by a train Saturday morning at BART's Ashby Station was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and has been placed on psychiatric hold, BART officials said.

The man was reported on the tracks about 10 a.m. and the station was closed and trains stopped while police investigated.

Information about how the man ended up on the tracks was not released. Foul play is not suspected, a BART spokeswoman said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Ashby Station reopened and trains were making normal stops in all directions, according to BART.