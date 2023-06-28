Man hospitalized after getting caught in swarm of bees in Petaluma

A Petaluma field was abuzz with a swarm of bees on Wednesday afternoon and one man found himself entangled in the throng.

The man was part of a group of friends who had gathered in the field to fly model planes. His plane went down at a distance, so he decided to get into his car and retrieve it, according to an account from his friend.

However, when he got out of his car, he found himself caught up in a swarm of bees.

The man's friend, Victor Barbieri, said a beekeeper who was working in the field, alerted the group that their friend was being attacked.

"That's when we saw him staggering back here. And he collapsed," Barbieri recalled.

Barbieri said he administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Kelly Bradley, the station chief of Wilmur Fire, said that due to the presence of the swarming bees, paramedics had to relocate the victim to a safer area nearby. From there, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While Bradley confirmed there was a beekeeper in the vicinity, he did not provide specific information on the nature of their work in the field.

The victim's exact condition is not yet known.