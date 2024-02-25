Man hospitalized after setting self on fire outside of Israeli Embassy, officials say

A person was taken to the hospital with serious burn injuries after setting himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy Sunday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the embassy on International Drive in Northwest at 12:58 p.m. for the report of a person on fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found the burned man with severe injuries after the fire had been extinguished by members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division.

He was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

