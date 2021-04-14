Man in life-threatening condition following San Jose shooting, police investigating
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police are at the scene of a shooting in San Jose where a male victim has suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, officials say.
The shooting happened at around 5:13 p.m. on the 900 block of N. 4th Street and East Hedding Road in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Police did not have a suspect or motive. They will release more details as they become available.
This is a breaking news story.