Expand / Collapse search

Man in life-threatening condition following San Jose shooting, police investigating

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police are at the scene of a shooting in San Jose where a male victim has suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, officials say. 

The shooting happened at around 5:13 p.m. on the 900 block of N. 4th Street and East Hedding Road in the Hyde Park neighborhood. 

Police did not have a suspect or motive. They will release more details as they become available. 

This is a breaking news story. 