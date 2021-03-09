Man in motorized wheelchair killed in Millbrae crosswalk

A man in his 60s in a motorized wheelchair was killed Tuesday morning in a Millbrae crosswalk, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 6:00 a.m. on northbound El Camino Real between Hillcrest Boulevard and Meadow Glen Avenue near a Safeway.

San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemary Blankswade said that it's not clear yet if the 63-year-old man was crossing with a green or red light.

The driver who struck him was cooperative and there were no signs of intoxication, Blankswade said.

"She's pretty shaken up," Blankswade said of the driver, who was not injured.

The road in that area will likely be closed for several hours.