Man killed after falling off MUNI Light Rail Vehicle car coupler

Police investigating the death of a man run over by a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency light rail train early Sunday morning say it appears the victim had been sitting on couplers between two cars.

San Francisco Fire Department paramedics responding to Bayshore Boulevard and Sunnydale Avenue at 1:32 a.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene.

"Preliminary information indicates that the deceased sat on the couplers between two LRV cars while the train was stopped," police said in a news release. "He fell underneath the second car of the train once it started moving again."

The coroner's office will make the official determination of the cause of death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at (415) 575-4444.