Man killed in San Francisco shooting identified as Afghan refugee, father of 3

A man shot and killed in San Francisco last month has been identified as an Afghan refugee who worked as an Uber driver, according to his family.

Ahmad Fawad Yusufi, 31, had served as a translator for the U.S. Army. He was shot dead at Rolph Playground at Cesar Chavez and Potrero Avenue on Nov. 28, according to police.

Fighting back tears, Kamala Yusufi, holds on to the memory of her husband, a father of three.

Speaking through a family friend, she said the family called Sacramento home, but that her husband would sometimes go to the Bay Area for work.

She said he was in his car when someone walked up to his car and tried to steal his wallet and then shot him.

"He was a caring man. He was caring about his family," she said.

Uber said Yusufi was not working at the time he was shot and killed.

San Francisco police said they are investigating the homicide, but that no arrests have been made.