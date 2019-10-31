Man killed in San Jose officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in San Jose that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Jose Police Department, at 2:26 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 23000 block of McKee Road.

The incident happened inside an apartment complex off the road.

Witnesses in the area said they heard shots fired then saw police performing life-saving measures on a man who was on the ground.

WATCH LIVE:

Authorities say the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

No officers were injured in the shooting.

At this time, it's unclear what led up to the shooting and why officers used deadly force.