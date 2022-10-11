Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified

article

More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people.

Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex.

Police said that a fight had broken about the time the gunfire erupted sending people fleeing for safety.

The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Isamaeli Mataafa, KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee has learned.

The three wounded were men ages 22, 24, and 28.

Investigators have said none of the victims was a student.

Police markers identified at least 20 shell casings in the area after the shooting.

Nearby vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Investigators said they are still searching for suspects.

They urged anyone who might have video footage around the time of the shooting or any other information about this case to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.