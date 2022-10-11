Oakland shooting leaves man in critical condition

Oakland police are investigating a shooting Monday night that wounded a man.

Police say the shooting happened on 37th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way around 9 p.m.

Officers found shell casings from "various calibers," suggesting there might have been multiple shooters.

The man, who is from Pittsburg, arrived at a hospital to be treated for injuries. He is in critical condition, police said.

There was no information about who shot him or what could have motivated the violence.